Decatur work release escapee recaptured - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Decatur work release escapee recaptured

Kelvin Scruggs (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections) Kelvin Scruggs (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

An escaped inmate from the Decatur Work Release Center is back in custody.

The Alabama Department of Corrections reported that Kelvin Scruggs left his assigned job location in Huntsville on Tuesday night.

Investigators said Scruggs was recaptured overnight. 

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly