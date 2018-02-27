Space & Rocket Center program draws hundreds of students worldwide

Wednesday and Thursday are now First Alert Weather Days due to the threat of flooding across the Tennessee Valley.More >>
Wednesday and Thursday are now First Alert Weather Days to the possibility of dangerous flooding across the Tennessee Valley.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A north Alabama 2-year-old fighting for his life in Birmingham's children's hospital.More >>
Carai Cortez struck a sport utility vehicle head-on in May 19, 2016, killing Alexa Hannig, her 3-year-old son, Hayden, and her boyfriend, Ben Johnson.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
Police and medical crews have responded to the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, near the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The Johns Island mother who police say was attacked during the abduction of her 4-year-old girl, Heidi Todd, has been released from the hospital. The family released a statement on Tuesday stating that Heidi's mother has been released from the hospital following surgeries she suffered in the Feb. 13 incident. Thank you to the entire community for the support and love that continues to help my family heal. Several days ago, the world felt like it was falling apart wh...More >>
Three people died in a two-car accident early Saturday morning, according to North Charleston Police.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
A 16-year-old Midlands teen has been arrested for allegedly shooting two teens over the weekend, killing a 14-year-old.More >>
