Space & Rocket Center program draws hundreds of students worldwide

The annual Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy has kicked off at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

This year's event brought 325 students from 35 countries and 25 states and territories.

These students worked on activities like building, coding and testing rockets.

"It is a one in a lifetime opportunity. Being accepted to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center was absolutely amazing. This is probably the best experience of my life, and building my own component for my rocket teaches me about steady handwork and teamwork," said Chade Basson, a student from South Africa.

Since 2010, Honeywell and the Space & Rocket Center have given out more than 2,000 scholarships for students to attend the academy.

