WATCH: AHSAA basketball finals on WAFF 48.2 & online

Multiple teams from north Alabama are still in the running for a state basketball title.



Sand Rock, Lauderdale County, Pisgah, Plainview, Deshler, Madison Academy and Hazel Green all have teams competing for a state championship at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.



The games begin on Thursday, March 1 and end on Saturday, March 3.



You can watch every championship game on WAFF 48.2 Bounce TV or you can stream the games online. Just click on the 'Watch' link in the table below to find the game you are looking for.



The Sand Rock girls game will air on WAFF 48 on Friday morning.



STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES



CLASS 1A | Thursday, March 1

GIRLS - 4:00PM | Phillips vs Spring Garden [WATCH]

BOYS - 5:45PM | Georgiana vs Sacred Heart [WATCH]



CLASS 2A - Friday, March 2

GIRLS - 9:00AM | Samson vs Sand Rock* [WATCH]

BOYS - 10:45AM | St. Lukes vs Lanett [WATCH]



CLASS 3A - Friday, March 2

GIRLS - 12:30PM | Lauderdale County vs Pisgah [WATCH]

BOYS - 2:15PM | Hillcrest-Evergreen vs Plainview [WATCH]



CLASS 4A - Friday, March 2

GIRLS - 4:00PM | Deshler vs Madison Academy [WATCH]

BOYS - 5:45PM | Cordova vs Madison Academy [WATCH]



CLASS 5A - Saturday, March 3

GIRLS - 9:00AM | Charles Henderson vs C. Tuscaloosa [WATCH]

BOYS - 10:45AM | Eufaula vs Sylacauga [WATCH]



CLASS 6A - Saturday, March 3

GIRLS - 12:30PM | Hazel Green vs Ramsay [WATCH]

BOYS - 2:15PM | Carver vs Paul Bryant [WATCH]



CLASS 7A - Saturday, March 3

GIRLS - 4:00PM | McGill-Toolen vs TBA [WATCH]

BOYS - 5:45PM | McGill-Toolen vs TBA [WATCH]

*Game will air on WAFF 48

All other games will air on WAFF 48.2 Bounce TV





Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48