North Alabama punch tickets to state basketball finals

Multiple teams from north Alabama are still in the running for a state basketball title.



The final round of the playoffs will wrap up on Thursday, March 1 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.



The championship games will pick up the same day and run until Saturday, March 3.



The Sand Rock girls will take on Samson in the 2A State Final on Friday at 9:00am.



Lauderdale County and Pisgah will play later that day at 12:30pm.



Final Four Results



Final Four Results



Monday, February 26



CLASS 1A Girls

Phillips (29-3) 75, Linden (20-4) 46

Spring Garden (31-3) 40, Loachapoka (22-5) 28



CLASS 1A Boys

Georgiana (30-3) 80, R.A. Hubbard (27-7) 58

Sacred Heart Catholic (22-10) 76. Cornerstone (24-9) 60



CLASS 2A Girls

Samson (30-3) 64, Phil Campbell (27-6) 43

Sand Rock (24-10) 62, Keith (19-9) 45



CLASS 2A Boys

St. Luke's Episcopal (22-8) 72, Tanner (20-12) 65

Lanett (25-5) 75, Aliceville (20-3) 64





Tuesday, Feb. 27



CLASS 3A Girls

Lauderdale County (34-2) 59, T.R. Miller (30-0), 45

Pisgah (29-1) 76, Midfield (27-9), 74



CLASS 3A Boys

Lauderdale County (23-9) 48, Hillcrest-Evergreen (23-3), 74

Plainview (32-2) 73, American Christian (26-8), 55



CLASS 4A Girls

Deshler (32-2) 70, Saint James (25-6), 34

Madison Academy (27-7) vs. Greensboro (22-6), 6 p.m.



CLASS 4A Boys

Cordova (25-8) vs. Andalusia (25-5), 4:30 p.m.

Madison Academy (24-8) vs. Greensboro (22-11), 7:30 p.m.





Wednesday, February 28



CLASS 6A Girls

Hazel Green (33-2) vs. LeFlore (33-2), 9 a.m.

Ramsay (22-4) vs. Opelika (22-9), noon



CLASS 6A Boys

Hazel Green (22-9) vs. Carver-Montgomery (28-7), 10:30 a.m.

Parker (24-8) vs. Paul Bryant (29-4), 1:30 p.m.



CLASS 5A Girls

Wenonah (25-7) vs. Charles Henderson (30-4), 3 p.m.

Scottsboro (29-3) vs. Central-Tuscaloosa (26-7), 6 p.m.



CLASS 5A Boys

Wenonah (27-6) vs. Eufaula (28-9), 4:30 p.m.

Talladega (21-10) vs. Sylacauga (29-5), 7:30 p.m.



