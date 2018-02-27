North Alabama punch tickets to state basketball finals

Multiple teams from north Alabama are still in the running for a state basketball title.
The final round of the playoffs will wrap up on Thursday, March 1 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
The championship games will pick up the same day and run until Saturday, March 3.
The Sand Rock girls will take on Samson in the 2A State Final on Friday at 9:00am.
Lauderdale County and Pisgah will play later that day at 12:30pm.
You can watch all the games on WAFF 48.2 Bounce TV. WAFF 48 will also stream the championship games online and on the WAFF 48 News app.
Final Four Results
Monday, February 26
CLASS 1A Girls
Phillips (29-3) 75, Linden (20-4) 46
Spring Garden (31-3) 40, Loachapoka (22-5) 28
CLASS 1A Boys
Georgiana (30-3) 80, R.A. Hubbard (27-7) 58
Sacred Heart Catholic (22-10) 76. Cornerstone (24-9) 60
CLASS 2A Girls
Samson (30-3) 64, Phil Campbell (27-6) 43
Sand Rock (24-10) 62, Keith (19-9) 45
CLASS 2A Boys
St. Luke's Episcopal (22-8) 72, Tanner (20-12) 65
Lanett (25-5) 75, Aliceville (20-3) 64
Tuesday, Feb. 27
CLASS 3A Girls
Lauderdale County (34-2) 59, T.R. Miller (30-0), 45
Pisgah (29-1) 76, Midfield (27-9), 74
CLASS 3A Boys
Lauderdale County (23-9) 48, Hillcrest-Evergreen (23-3), 74
Plainview (32-2) 73, American Christian (26-8), 55
CLASS 4A Girls
Deshler (32-2) 70, Saint James (25-6), 34
Madison Academy (27-7) vs. Greensboro (22-6), 6 p.m.
CLASS 4A Boys
Cordova (25-8) vs. Andalusia (25-5), 4:30 p.m.
Madison Academy (24-8) vs. Greensboro (22-11), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, February 28
CLASS 6A Girls
Hazel Green (33-2) vs. LeFlore (33-2), 9 a.m.
Ramsay (22-4) vs. Opelika (22-9), noon
CLASS 6A Boys
Hazel Green (22-9) vs. Carver-Montgomery (28-7), 10:30 a.m.
Parker (24-8) vs. Paul Bryant (29-4), 1:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A Girls
Wenonah (25-7) vs. Charles Henderson (30-4), 3 p.m.
Scottsboro (29-3) vs. Central-Tuscaloosa (26-7), 6 p.m.
CLASS 5A Boys
Wenonah (27-6) vs. Eufaula (28-9), 4:30 p.m.
Talladega (21-10) vs. Sylacauga (29-5), 7:30 p.m.
