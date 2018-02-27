1 dead after drowning in Madison County - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

1 dead after drowning in Madison County

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAFF STAFF) (Source: WAFF STAFF)
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Officials tell us a woman drowned at a home on Bridle Ridge Drive in east Madison County on Tuesday morning. 

At this time, there is a large emergency presence in that area.  

We have a crew on the scene and will provide more information as soon as it is available. 

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly