FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flooding concerns Wednesday & Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday are now First Alert Weather Days due to the possibility of dangerous flooding across the Tennessee Valley.



When will the storms arrive?

Arrival: After midnight Wednesday

Departure: Thursday afternoon

Clouds will build late Tuesday ahead of a warm front which will arrive on Wednesday morning. Showers and storms will move in from west to east just after midnight Wednesday morning. Rain will pick up during the morning hours on Wednesday, becoming widespread after 3 A.M and continuing through the morning commute. Total rainfall through Wednesday morning will range from 0.25” to areas of 1.00”.



By the mid-late morning hours Wednesday showers will become scattered and light. While we will be mainly dry through the middle of the day, we will still battle these nuisance scattered showers through the early afternoon. By the evening commute, showers and storms will make their way back in, becoming much more widespread by the late evening and overnight hours bringing more heavy rainfall.

Expect a steady, heavy rain through the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday morning, with embedded thunderstorms bringing in localized heavier amounts. An additional 1.00” to 3.00” of rain is possible from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Showers and storms are likely to last through the morning commute and into the middle of the day on Thursday before moving out after lunch.





What are the main threats?



Our main threat over the next 48 hours is flooding as our threat for severe thunderstorms has diminished. There could still be some strong storms with gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph, but all other severe weather is unlikely. A Flood Watch is in effect until 6 P.M. on Thursday for the entire Tennessee Valley.

We expect rain totals to range from 2” to 4”, with localized heavier amounts of 5” even 6” possible where stronger storms develop. Where heavier rain occurs, we could see localized flash flooding, which may lead to road closures. Also make sure to watch out for areas near streams, rivers, and ponds which are already high due to recent rainfall.

It will be very important to stay weather aware Wednesday and Thursday. We will have an update every half hour on air Wednesday and Thursday, with updates online and through the 48 First Alert weather app. We will also keep you updated on Facebook and Twitter. Count on receiving frequent push alerts to your smart phones throughout the event!

As always, our team will be with you during the entire weather event.



