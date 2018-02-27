Escaped Morgan County inmate found dead in Florida

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says that Alexis Hernandez, an inmate that had escaped from the jail was located and pronounced dead on February 23 in Orlando, Florida.

Investigators tell us Hernandez was located with his alleged accomplice, Chloe German on Saturday, February 23 in Orlando, Florida. German was arrested and is awaiting extradition process back to Morgan County for charges of escape.

#BREAKING Alexis Hernandez, an inmate who escaped from Morgan Co, was found dead in Orange County, FL. His accomplice, Chloe German has been arrested. Police are not expecting foul play @waff48 — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) February 27, 2018

Hernandez was found in the company of German was pronounced dead. Hernandez's body was sent for an autopsy and the cause of death has not been officially determined, but no foul play is believed to be involved.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has assisted Morgan County in the investigation.

