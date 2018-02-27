Escaped Morgan County inmate found dead in Florida

If you liked yesterday afternoon, you’re going to love today! Skies have remained clear overnight, so we are a bit cooler this morning with temperatures near normal into the upper 30s and low 40s.More >>
If you liked yesterday afternoon, you’re going to love today! Skies have remained clear overnight, so we are a bit cooler this morning with temperatures near normal into the upper 30s and low 40s.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A north Alabama 2-year-old fighting for his life in Birmingham's children's hospital.More >>
A north Alabama 2-year-old fighting for his life in Birmingham's children's hospital.More >>
Carai Cortez struck a sport utility vehicle head-on in May 19, 2016, killing Alexa Hannig, her 3-year-old son, Hayden, and her boyfriend, Ben Johnson.More >>
Carai Cortez struck a sport utility vehicle head-on in May 19, 2016, killing Alexa Hannig, her 3-year-old son, Hayden, and her boyfriend, Ben Johnson.More >>
MidCity Huntsville is bringing a new entertainment venue to town.More >>
MidCity Huntsville is bringing a new entertainment venue to town.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The Miami Heat player said he was moved that Joaquin Oliver, 17, who died in the Parkland, FL, school shooting Feb. 14, was buried in his jersey.More >>
The Miami Heat player said he was moved that Joaquin Oliver, 17, who died in the Parkland, FL, school shooting Feb. 14, was buried in his jersey.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
Charges are not expected against the driver who struck three children as they walked to school Monday morning.More >>
Charges are not expected against the driver who struck three children as they walked to school Monday morning.More >>
U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a convicted child molester. DMore >>
U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a convicted child molester. DMore >>
A New Mexico woman is in a fight for her life after contracting HantavirusMore >>
A New Mexico woman is in a fight for her life after contracting HantavirusMore >>
A mother and father are behind bars after police say they placed their newborn baby in a trash can.More >>
A mother and father are behind bars after police say they placed their newborn baby in a trash can.More >>