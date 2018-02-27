Scottsboro superintendent does not support armed staff

If you liked yesterday afternoon, you’re going to love today! Skies have remained clear overnight, so we are a bit cooler this morning with temperatures near normal into the upper 30s and low 40s.More >>
If you liked yesterday afternoon, you’re going to love today! Skies have remained clear overnight, so we are a bit cooler this morning with temperatures near normal into the upper 30s and low 40s.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A north Alabama 2-year-old fighting for his life in Birmingham's children's hospital.More >>
A north Alabama 2-year-old fighting for his life in Birmingham's children's hospital.More >>
Carai Cortez struck a sport utility vehicle head-on in May 19, 2016, killing Alexa Hannig, her 3-year-old son, Hayden, and her boyfriend, Ben Johnson.More >>
Carai Cortez struck a sport utility vehicle head-on in May 19, 2016, killing Alexa Hannig, her 3-year-old son, Hayden, and her boyfriend, Ben Johnson.More >>
MidCity Huntsville is bringing a new entertainment venue to town.More >>
MidCity Huntsville is bringing a new entertainment venue to town.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler's "unprofessional relationship with a student" has been further detailed, according to information received from a Freedom of Information Act request.More >>
Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler's "unprofessional relationship with a student" has been further detailed, according to information received from a Freedom of Information Act request.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
Obama's office disclosed the former president's plans Monday.More >>
Obama's office disclosed the former president's plans Monday.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>