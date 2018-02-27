Scottsboro superintendent does not support armed staff

One local school district reveals there will not be armed teachers or staff members on its campuses.

In an open letter on Facebook, Scottsboro city superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes told parents he is not in favor of the idea, and he thinks there's a better way.

Reyes outlined a five-point plan for school safety in his city.

That includes code red lockdown drills, two SRO's assigned to the junior high and high school, door locking policies, camera systems and staff training.

