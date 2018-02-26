Guntersville aviation center renamed for pilot killed in plane crash

A well-known Guntersville pilot, Bill Greenhaw, is being remembered in a permanent way after being killed in a December plane crash.

To honor his life and love of aviation, Guntersville Municipal Airport's Aviation Center is now the William "Bill" Greenhaw Aviation Center. A new sign was installed over the weekend.

Greenhaw was a pilot, father and friend. And those that knew him best say this honor at the Aviation Center makes them proud.

Martha West worked with Greenhaw for over a decade at the Guntersville Airport. She says they were close friends.and gives him full credit for her interest in aviation.

“I had always been scared of airplanes, but after I met him and started flying with him, there was an expression on his face when he was flying. It totally changed. He was totally involved in the flight,” said West.

The two flew together almost every time, but West wasn't able to make his final flight due to an injury.

“I had broke my hip so I wasn't able to go. He called me when he got ready to leave and said he was leaving, he would call me when he got there. I didn't get a call that night,” said West.

Greenhaw's plane was found the following morning near Cross City, Florida. His 78 years of life and legacy are now permanently a part of the airport.

Having the Aviation Center named after him is an honor that West says Greenhaw would have been so proud to have.

