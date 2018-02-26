Man shot multiple times in Limestone County; juvenile in custody

Limestone County deputies say a man was shot multiple times on Wellhouse Drive on Feb. 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office confirms there was a shooting Monday night.

It happened after 6:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Wellhouse Drive. A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times inside a home.

The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital. His condition was not released.

Investigators said it appears to be a domestic incident.

A juvenile was taken into custody.

