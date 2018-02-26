Limestone County teen facing attempted murder charges in shooting

Limestone County deputies say a man was shot multiple times on Wellhouse Drive on Feb. 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened on Monday night and a 17-year-old is in the Limestone County Jail facing charges as an adult.

Investigators say it happened after 6:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Wellhouse Drive. A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times inside a home and was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

17-year-old Kobe Peoples is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at the Limestone County Jail with no bond.

Investigators said it appears to be a domestic incident and the shooting happened inside the home.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48