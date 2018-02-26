Limestone County teen facing attempted murder charges in shootin - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Limestone County teen facing attempted murder charges in shooting

Kobe Peoples (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office) Kobe Peoples (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
Limestone County deputies say a man was shot multiple times on Wellhouse Drive on Feb. 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF) Limestone County deputies say a man was shot multiple times on Wellhouse Drive on Feb. 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF)
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened on Monday night and a 17-year-old is in the Limestone County Jail facing charges as an adult.

Investigators say it happened after 6:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Wellhouse Drive. A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times inside a home and was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. 

17-year-old Kobe Peoples is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at the Limestone County Jail with no bond. 

Investigators said it appears to be a domestic incident and the shooting happened inside the home. 

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly