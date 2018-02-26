Limestone County teen charged with brother's murder

Wednesday and Thursday are now First Alert Weather Days to the possibility of dangerous flooding across the Tennessee Valley.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A north Alabama 2-year-old fighting for his life in Birmingham's children's hospital.More >>
Carai Cortez struck a sport utility vehicle head-on in May 19, 2016, killing Alexa Hannig, her 3-year-old son, Hayden, and her boyfriend, Ben Johnson.More >>
MidCity Huntsville is bringing a new entertainment venue to town.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the public will have a chance to pay their final respects before, on Thursday morning, Graham’s body will be returned to Charlotte in preparation for Friday’s services.More >>
Bruce Frazier, Public Relations Specialist with the Dalton Police Department, tells CBS46 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson barricaded himself in a classroom around 11:30 a.m. When the principal attempted to unlock the door, Davidson fired a shot through an exterior window.More >>
The goal of the study is to allow all the states to learn from one another in order to better serve their citizens, according to U.S. News & World Report.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
Actor Will Smith, who is filming Gemini Man in the Savannah area, says he thinks Georgia is "gorgeous," but there's one (literally) small problem.More >>
