Limestone County teen charged with brother's murder

Limestone County deputies say a man was shot multiple times on Wellhouse Drive on Feb. 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

A Limestone County teen is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his brother.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting confirmed a shooting in the 16000 block of Wellhouse Drive Monday night. The victim, 21-year-old Mikus Leron Peoples, was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical gunshot wounds. Deputies said he had been shot multiple times in a domestic incident.

His brother, 17-year-old Kobe Keshon Peoples, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested and initially charged with attempted murder.

Mikus Peoples died in the hospital Tuesday night. His brother's charge was upgraded to murder.

