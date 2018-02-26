Harvest toddler fighting for life after near-drowning

A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
Rain showers and thunderstorms will develop late Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.More >>
A north Alabama 2-year-old fighting for his life in Birmingham's children's hospital.More >>
The daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway, of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
Carai Cortez struck a sport utility vehicle head-on in May 19, 2016, killing Alexa Hannig, her 3-year-old son, Hayden, and her boyfriend, Ben Johnson.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a convicted child molester. DMore >>
Tiquan Taylor was shot and killed Sunday morning inside a car parked off St. Andrews Road. He died due to a gunshot wound to the upper body according to Coroner Gary Watts. He was just 14 years old.More >>
Obama's office disclosed the former president's plans Monday.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
A major rock slide has closed a southern Ohio highway Monday morning.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
