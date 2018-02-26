UNA police officer cleared in July 2017 shooting

A police officer from the University of North Alabama has been cleared in an officer-involved shooting last summer.

UNA Police Chief Kevin Gillilan said a Lauderdale County grand jury cleared the officer of any wrongdoing.

The officer shot a woman during a traffic stop in July 2017. Gillilan said the officer suspected the woman was driving while impaired and had an outstanding warrant. Police said body camera footage showed the woman put the car in reverse and aimed the car at the officer, forcing him to open fire.

“I have been confident throughout the process that the grand jury would arrive at the decision that the officer’s actions were justified. The UNA Police Department maintains our dedication to proper training to ensure professional and responsible policing," Gillilan said.

