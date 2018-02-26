Shooting investigation underway in Florence

Florence police are investigating a shooting.

Sgt. Greg Cobb said someone was shot Monday morning but could not specify where it happened. He said officers are obtaining a search warrant for a home on Maple Avenue.

Cobb said two persons of interest are being questioned.

Police did not release any more information as they are still trying to determine the facts in the case. Cobb said more will be released soon.

