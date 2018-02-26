2 arrested in Florence shooting investigation

Florence police have arrested tow suspects in a shooting investigation.

Police received a shots fired call at about 10 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Maple Avenue. Officers say they learned three people got into an altercation in the middle of the street, and one of them was shot.

The victim was taken to EMC Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it was reported that the two suspects went inside a home with a shotgun. Officers got a search warrant and went inside with SWAT assistance.

Chaunce KeAndre Watkins, 23, and Lance Rashad Watkins, 33, were arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

