2 Decatur men facing drug charges

Two men from Decatur are facing drug charges after they were arrested on February 23. Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s VICE/Narcotics Unit were near the intersection of 11th Street and 19th Avenue when they saw Teontae S. Ray and Matthew L. Mosley parked in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Tri-Wood Apartments.

Investigators tell us they knew that Ray had warrants for his arrest through the city of Decatur.

During the course of making contact with Ray and Mosley, investigators located an amount of synthetic cannabinoids, commonly referred to as “spice”, packaged for resale; drug paraphernalia; and an amount of U.S. currency.

Ray was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and on a failure to appear warrant for marijuana in the second degree.

Mosley was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The U.S. currency was also seized.

