Lanes of Pulaski Pike closed due to water main break

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville Utilities Water Operations has closed both northbound lanes of Pulaski Pike at Sparkman Drive for a water main repair work. 

Traffic turning north on Pulaski Pike will need to turn east or west onto Sparkman during this work.water main break.

