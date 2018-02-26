Golfing for a good cause

Cancer is a disease that may have affected you or someone you love. But one North Alabama family has had more than their share of battles against the disease. Over three generations there have been 26 people who have battled cancer, many of whom have ultimately passed away.

WAFF’s Brandon Spinner golfed with members of the Keenum family this past Friday at Point Mallard Golf Course where they shared their story. Roger Keenum, second generation, is currently battling cancer for the eighth time.

Friday morning he had a chemo treatment, that afternoon he was on the course. He is the father of four boys, one of which has already battle through cancer.

This year they are hosting the 12th annual Keenum Golf Classic on Good Friday, March 30 to help raise awareness of the disease and raise money for Relay for Life. If you would like to register a team for the Keenum Golf Classic or donate to the event you can at this link .

