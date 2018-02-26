City may use hidden cameras to stop illegal dumping, littering

Decatur trash sits along Moulton Heights Road in Decatur police jurisdiction last week. (Source: Decatur Daily)

Decatur soon might use surveillance cameras to catch violators and reduce illegal dumping and littering, a city official said last week.

City Council President Paige Bibbee said the city could test high-definition cameras in the city’s problem spots. The cameras are similar to the wild-game cameras that hunters use to track wildlife, but with higher-resolution lenses.

“We’ll be able to zoom in for facial recognition and to see their (car) tags,” Bibbee said.

The cameras are part of an ongoing cleanup effort the city began last year during a discussion about the city’s sanitation service.

To read the full story go to Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48