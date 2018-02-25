Cullman man arrested for fleeing the scene of a fatal accident

An early morning accident claimed the life of a Kimberly woman.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near mile marker 304 in Good Hope at approximately 2:55 a.m. Sunday.

Kelsey Marie Treadaway, 31, was killed when the 2010 Toyota Camry that she was driving was struck from behind by a 2007 Chevrolet Pickup driven by Brandon Adam Hamm, 33, of Cullman.

Treadaway, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Camry was transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center for his injuries.

Hamm left the scene and was later located and identified by Alabama State Troopers.

Hamm, who was not injured in the crash, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident and booked into Cullman County Jail.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate

