Cullman Co. woman killed in ATV crash

The Cullman County coroner has confirmed a woman was killed in a weekend ATV accident.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Hannah Bates.

Bates was the passenger in a RZR when the driver lost control and she was thrown from the vehicle.

The accident occurred Saturday at the Stony Lonesome OHV Park in Bremen.

