Franklin Co. domestic standoff ends, suspect in custody

Roger Lee Nelson, Jr. was arrested Sunday after a standoff with authorities

The suspect in a Franklin County domestic incident has been taken into custody, ending an hours-long standoff with authorities.

We're told a man and woman had been fighting throughout the night, but police weren't called to the scene until around 10 a.m. Sunday.

The woman was able to escape the scene before police arrived when the suspect went to hide out under the trailer with a gun.

The suspect, who has been identified as Roger Lee Nelson, Jr., is reportedly no stranger to law enforcement.

Nothing further as police continue to investigate.

