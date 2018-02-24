WATCH: The Future of Weather Warnings

Spring severe weather season is here and the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Team wants you to be prepared.



A special report focused on the latest weather technology and research will air on WAFF 48 on Saturday, February 24 at 6:30pm.



Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis will join meteorologists Brandon Spinner, Eric Burke and Kat Campbell in presenting you the latest forecasting advances and safety tips.

A post shared by WAFF 48 News (@waff48) on Feb 23, 2018 at 9:32am PST





