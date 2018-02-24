One dead, multiple injured in serious accident on Hwy 72

One person is dead and several others injured following a crash on Highway 72 at Dug Hill Rd.

Trooper are on the scene of a two car crash in Madison co., on US72 @ Dug Hill rd. with one confirmed fatality and multiple injuries. — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) February 24, 2018

We're told a car was traveling eastbound bound when it crossed the highway and was hit by a westbound car.

The investigation into this crash continues tonight.

