One dead, multiple injured in serious accident on Hwy 72

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

One person is dead and several others injured following a crash on Highway 72 at Dug Hill Rd. 

We're told a car was traveling eastbound bound when it crossed the highway and was hit by a westbound car.

The investigation into this crash continues tonight. 

