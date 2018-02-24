Huntsville man killed, 5 injured in wreck on U.S. 72

Alabama State Troopers say one man was killed and five people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 72 at Dug Hill Road on Feb. 24, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

A Huntsville man was killed and several others injured in a crash on U.S. 72 at Dug Hill Road Saturday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers say at about 1:50 p.m., a 2013 GMC Sierra collided with a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado. Authorities said one of them was traveling eastbound bound when it crossed the highway and was hit by a westbound car.

A passenger in the GMC was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers identified him as 85-year-old John Ed Stone.

The drivers in both vehicles, plus three passengers in the Chevrolet, were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Troopers said Stone was not using a seat belt.

