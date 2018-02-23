1 killed, 3 injured in Marshall County wreck

Carai Cortez struck a sport utility vehicle head-on in May 19, 2016, killing Alexa Hannig, her 3-year-old son, Hayden, and her boyfriend, Ben Johnson.More >>
MidCity Huntsville is bringing a new entertainment venue to town.More >>
Showers and thunderstorms return tonight with locally heavy rain, gusty winds and some small hail possible. Expect most of the rain to be gone by 5 a.m.More >>
Alabama halted the execution of an inmate who had argued that his veins were too damaged for lethal injection, because medical staff did not think they could connect the intravenous line by the time the death...More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Two people were in custody Friday after their arrest on suspicion of kidnapping a Mississippi County girl.More >>
A local child was put in a closet at school and left there.More >>
The route of the motorcade that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been released.More >>
A fatal accident on Highway 49 north of F Taylor Road has left two people dead.More >>
