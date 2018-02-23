1 killed, 3 injured in Marshall County wreck

A two-vehicle crash in Marshall County left a woman dead and three people injured Friday afternoon, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers say a Rainsville woman was killed when the 2003 Honda Accord she was driving collided with a 2016 Ford F-150. The crash occurred just after noon on U.S. 431 at the intersection with Alabama 79 just north of Guntersville.

Troopers identified the victim as 20-year-old Kaci Lasha Hulsey. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers with Hulsey were airlifted. One was taken to Huntsville Hospital. The other went to UAB.

The Ford's driver was transported to Marshal North Medical Center.

