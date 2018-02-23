1 killed, 2 injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Decatur

One person was killed and two others were hurt in a traffic collision at Indian Hills Road and Point Mallard Parkway Friday evening.

It happened about 300 feet away from the Publix intersection. Decatur police say it appears two vehicles were traveling southbound when one hit the other, causing it to swerve into oncoming traffic.

The cars were traveling from Decatur proper in the direction to Priceville.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other person was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. Another was taken there by ambulance in unknown condition.

