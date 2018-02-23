Dave & Buster's coming to MidCity Huntsville

MidCity Huntsville is bringing a new entertainment venue to town.

On Friday, the company confirmed that Dave & Buster's will be opening on July 20, 2019. It will be in the University Drive development where the old Madison Square Mall used to be.

Dave & Buster's is a restaurant and video game arcade.

“Dave & Buster’s is rounding out the overall vision for entertainment and active lifestyle offerings we have at MidCity, with an appeal to consumers of all ages and interests. We intend to create an authentic ecosystem that inspires social interaction, celebrates our regional culture and provides residents and visitors opportunities to share memorable experiences in a vibrant, energetic place," said Nadia Niakossary, project coordinator of RCP Companies.

This will be its second location in Alabama. They recently announced a location in Hoover.

