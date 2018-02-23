Jackson County Schools getting second school resource officer

Showers and thunderstorms return tonight with locally heavy rain, gusty winds and some small hail possible. Expect most of the rain to be gone by 5 a.m.More >>
We are at the Madison County courthouse and will have much more on this case on WAFF News at 4.More >>
Alabama halted the execution of an inmate who had argued that his veins were too damaged for lethal injection, because medical staff did not think they could connect the intravenous line by the time the death...More >>
Alabama A&M University announced the death of longtime educator and administrator Dr. Virginia Caples.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
A woman driving a vehicle near the White House hit a security barrier.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
Bank records and other expense reports that are part of a federal probe into college basketball list a wide range of impermissible payments from agents to at least two dozen players or their relatives, according to...More >>
Court records in Shelby County show Kat West was murdered with a bottle of Lucid Absinthe.More >>
