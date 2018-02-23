Jackson County Schools getting second school resource officer

Parents in Jackson County can feel a little safer thanks to the school board and sheriff's office plan to add another school resource officer to the school system.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips says getting an SRO is great news, but he also says they'd also like to have more. Unfortunately, it all comes down to funding.

The Jackson County school system will soon get its second SRO. After years of having none, they brought the first into the system last year.

Phillips said the school system is funding the salary and the sheriff's office is providing the vehicle and equipment.

The new officer is now retiring from his position as a juvenile probation officer.

Phillips said they're hoping the cities where county schools are will be able to continue helping out. That will allow them the ability to focus on schools in rural areas.

The sheriff said the SROs will focus on problematic schools when necessary but with just two officers their routine is a part of security.

"They'll just split the county up and each one goes to a different school. No one will know which schools they're going to but me, my chief deputy and the school superintendent, Kevin Dukes," Phillips said.

Phillips said the new SRO is expected to begin in early March.

