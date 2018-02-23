Moulton child killed in gun accident laid to rest

Family and friends said their final goodbyes Friday to a Moulton child who lost his life in an accidental shooting at his family’s home.

Zachary Jace Duke, 4, was laid to rest and there continues to be an outpouring of support from the community in the wake of the tragedy.

Services were held Friday afternoon at Parkway Funeral Home and Moulton Church of God.



Relatives, friends, and members of the community have rallied around Jace’s parents as they mourn the loss of their son.



“I don't know what that would be like. I pray I never do. They are just the nicest people, great people,” said their neighbor, R.B. Abbott.

It happened Tuesday morning at the Duke's house on County Road 181/Pinhook Road.

Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter said the little boy found a gun and accidentally shot himself with it when he was handling it.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away.

No charges are expected in the case. The chief called the incident a “tragic accident.”

Many have offered their condolences and support to the family during this difficult time. Friends also set up online fundraising account that was set up to help with funeral expenses.

In a post directed at local media outlets, Jace's heartbroken mother asked that the family be able to grieve in private. She said her son was “full of life, the best kid you could ask for.”

“I feel for the family with this tragic loss of a young child. I feel like the neighbors and the whole community will stand behind them during these tough times. I pray that they'll be comforted,” said Lawrence County Commissioner Bradley Cross.

