Madison Co. Sheriff's Office needs help identifying burglary suspect

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man seen in these surveillance photos.

He's a suspect in a home burglary on Jones Rd. in New Market.

Investigators believe he may have been there to steal appliances.

Take a close look at the photos—do you recognize him?                

If so, please contact Investigator Payne at 256-533-8841 or jpayne@madisoncountyal.gov.

