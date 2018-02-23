Madison Co. Sheriff's Office needs help identifying burglary suspect

Madison County Sheriff's officials are asking for assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.

Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man seen in these surveillance photos.

He's a suspect in a home burglary on Jones Rd. in New Market.

Investigators believe he may have been there to steal appliances.

Take a close look at the photos—do you recognize him?

If so, please contact Investigator Payne at 256-533-8841 or jpayne@madisoncountyal.gov.

