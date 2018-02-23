Madison Co. Sheriff's Office needs help identifying burglary suspect

The FIRST ALERT is out for late Saturday night into Sunday morning for the potential of strong to severe storms.More >>
We are at the Madison County courthouse and will have much more on this case on WAFF News at 4.More >>
Alabama halted the execution of an inmate who had argued that his veins were too damaged for lethal injection, because medical staff did not think they could connect the intravenous line by the time the death...More >>
An 18-year-old girl is facing terroristic threat charges after calling in threats to a Cullman County School.More >>
BB&T is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM. The bank tweeted out Thursday night that digital banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
Teachers respond to President Trump with #ArmMeWith hashtag.More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
Court records in Shelby County show Kat West was murdered with a bottle of Lucid Absinthe.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
