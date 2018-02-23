Huntsville man gets 30 years for DUI accident that killed 3

Carai Cortez has been sentenced to 30 years for a drunk driving accident that killed three in May 2016.

A Huntsville man who was drunk and driving the wrong way on Interstate 565 when he struck and killed three people has been sentenced to 30 years after pleading guilty to three counts of reckless murder.

Carai Cortez struck an SUV head-on in May 2016, killing Alexa Hannig, her 3-year-old son Hayden and her boyfriend, Ben Johnson.

