Public meeting set for Madison school rezoning proposal

A number of students could be going to new schools in Madison next year.



Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker introduced the proposal at Thursday's board meeting.



Parker presented two maps that would involve rezoning parts of Madison for a handful of areas.



The largest is the Foxfield subdivision that is currently zoned for James Clemens. If the proposal is passed, nearly 200 students will instead go to Bob Jones starting in the 2018-19 school year.



The school system states that waivers would be considered for any secondary school students currently enrolled in grades 7-11.



A post on the Madison City Schools Facebook page states: "The proposal affects less than 2 percent of students yet assures a better socio-economic balance in school populations districtwide."



A public hearing on the rezoning changes has been set for March 1, beginning at 6:00p.m., at the Central Office.



The proposal will have to pass final approval from the board in March.





