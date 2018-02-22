North Alabama kids revamping appliance technology

Some young inventors from north Alabama are off to change the world, or at least change how we operate some of our household appliances.

The award-winning Gigawatts from Fort Payne Middle School were challenged by Lego to solve a hydroelectric problem. These kids set out to identify a problem and solve it. What they discovered is how much water our washing machines waste. And they solved it by inventing a water recycler.

The group even has a patent pending on this invention, so it may be available for your next washer.

Another group from Huntsville call themselves the Nerdettes. And they want to stop the FOG, or fat, oil and grease, from going down your kitchen sink.

"It's really bad for your pipes," said Grace Little.

It gets so bad that in London they call them fatbergs. These are massive icebergs made from fat clogging the sewer system. A potential solution could be an alarm on your kitchen sink.

"Ever since the garbage disposal, everyone thinks they can put this stuff down their sink, but that's not true," Little said.

The Nerdettes say they are even trying to go beyond an alarm to invent a special trap to catch the FOG as well as a phone app so people can know what to put down the drain.

It's all so your kitchen sink and plumbing system don't go down the tubes.

Both the Nerdettes and the Gigawatts teams will compete in Lego national and international tournaments in the spring.

