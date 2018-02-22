North Alabama kids revamping appliance technology

Strong to severe storms remain possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning.More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
Alabama A&M University announced the death of longtime educator and administrator Dr. Virginia Caples.More >>
As responsible journalists, we have to balance making sure you're aware of what's happening, but at the same time not inciting any more panic.More >>
Some young inventors from north Alabama are off to change the world, or at least change how we operate some of our household appliances.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Police are holding a news conference regarding the January death of a Calera mother.More >>
