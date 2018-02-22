WAFF 48 guidelines on covering school threats

We here at WAFF 48 News got numerous calls and emails from concerned parents about potential school threats. These come in regularly. However, a large number do not get reported on air or online, so we wanted to explain our methodology for reporting local school threats.

As responsible journalists, we have to balance making sure you're aware of what's happening, but at the same time not inciting any more panic. The last thing we want is to encourage people to keep making threats.

So our general rule is not to report a threat unless the school district addresses it publicly or if it causes a significant disruption to an ordinary school day.

