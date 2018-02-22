Jackson County sheriff warns of jury duty scam

A warning for you about a scam that just won't go away.

A con man tricked a Jackson County man out of $1,500.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips says the scammers are getting more and more creative. In fact, he says this victim is someone he knew and he knew well.

Phillips said the man received a call from what appeared to be a local number telling him he missed jury duty and would have to pay a fine. He was told to go get a money card, and then give the scammer the numbers off the back of the card. Phillips said the man even went back for a third card after the con man told him one of the cards did not work.

Phillips believes the crook spoofed the number to make it appear that it was a local number calling him.

The sheriff said his office will never do anything like this.

"We're not going to call you. Normally, we'll come to your house with a warrant, probably, or some kind of paper from the court saying you owe this money, but we're not going to call you on the phone and ask you go to get a card and give us the numbers off the back," Phillips said.

"It was really surprising this gentleman done that. He knows me very well. He knows us all here very well," he said.

Phillips said if there's ever a question you can always contact the sheriff's office and ask.

