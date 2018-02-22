SLS intertank to be tested in Huntsville

The Space Launch System’s intertank structural test article will soon be at the Marshall Space Flight Center for critical testing.

The SLS intertank was loaded onto the NASA’s barge Pegasus at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans Thursday morning.

.@NASA's barge Pegasus will ferry rocket hardware like the structural test version of the #NASASLS Intertank on journeys from #NASAMAF to other #NASA centers for testing and for launches!



MORE on Pegasus here! >> https://t.co/e7xCbIKY1y pic.twitter.com/bIHETAOJL9 — NASA_SLS (@NASA_SLS) February 22, 2018

The intertank is one of five parts of the 212-foot core stage. It connects the rocket’s solid rocket boosters to the core stage. It also houses much of the avionics computers and electronics that will control the rocket in flight.

Once in Huntsville, it will undergo extensive structural to see how well it can withstand the extreme forces of the rocket launch and flight.

This morning at the #NASAMichoud, the #NASASLS intertank structural test article was transported to the barge Pegasus to be loaded and shipped to @NASA_Marshall for testing! pic.twitter.com/sZZr18HHyD — NASA_SLS (@NASA_SLS) February 22, 2018

After testing is completed, Pegasus will ferry the flight-ready core stage to NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, for testing. It then goes to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for integration of the SLS.

