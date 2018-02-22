SLS intertank to be tested in Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

SLS intertank to be tested in Huntsville

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: NASA) (Source: NASA)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFF) -

The Space Launch System’s intertank structural test article will soon be at the Marshall Space Flight Center for critical testing.

The SLS intertank was loaded onto the NASA’s barge Pegasus at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans Thursday morning.

The intertank is one of five parts of the 212-foot core stage. It connects the rocket’s solid rocket boosters to the core stage. It also houses much of the avionics computers and electronics that will control the rocket in flight.

Once in Huntsville, it will undergo extensive structural to see how well it can withstand the extreme forces of the rocket launch and flight.

After testing is completed, Pegasus will ferry the flight-ready core stage to NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, for testing. It then goes to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for integration of the SLS.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly