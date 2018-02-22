Marshall County woman reported missing

Most of the rain is gone for the rest of your Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.More >>
Alabama A&M University announced the death of longtime educator and administrator Dr. Virginia Caples.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.More >>
Madison police have found a teenager who ran away from home.More >>
Jurors are weighing testimony and evidence in the Lawrence County trial for the former animal shelter director accused of cruelty.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The jury trial for a former Lufkin High School student accused aggravated assault of a public servant continued into its second day Thursday.More >>
A female employee has filed suit claiming years of sexual harassment by Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler. Schedler, who is currently separated from his wife, strongly denies the allegations.More >>
Police say they got a report from a Kentucky Wesleyan College student that 21-year-old Joshua Blount was planning to come to campus to kill people named on a list.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Police are holding a news conference regarding the January death of a Calera mother.More >>
A one-year-old boy became the star of Jackson square after he hopped into a band's performance.More >>
Missouri governor Eric Greitens was indicted Thursday on one count of invasion of privacy.More >>
