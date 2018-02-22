Marshall County woman reported missing

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.

Deputies say Tonya L. Wilson, 49, left her home last Thursday and has had no contact with family since.

She was driving a silver 2003 Nissan Maxima with Alabama license plate 5008AD3.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256.582.2034.

