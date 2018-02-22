SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with PAZ satellite

Just over two weeks since its last launch, SpaceX has sent another rocket into space.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched Thursday morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. It comes after Wednesday’s planned launch was scrubbed because of high winds.

The primary mission is to deliver Spain’s PAZ satellite into low orbit. PAZ is carrying an instrument to make radar images of Earth for government and commercial use.

Successful deployment of PAZ satellite to low-Earth orbit confirmed. pic.twitter.com/xOEuyaFrcZ — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 22, 2018

Along with the PAZ satellite, the Falcon 9 also carried two experimental satellites designed to beam high-speed internet to the Earth’s surface. Satellites like these could potentially be used to send high-speed internet to remote areas of the world.

This goes with SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s goal of providing high-speed internet to the world using thousands of tiny satellites.

