Phone app to help with school emergencies in Limestone County

An app for teachers, administrators and staff in Athens and Limestone County gives the 911 center instant information to help in an active shooter situation at a school.

The app was put in place two years ago and is reassuring for school personnel. This potentially life-saving app makes it easy for everyone on campus to get help.

"We do have medical calls at schools. It may be a car-rider or a parent or grandparent in the car line. They push this button, a medical button, a fire button, an active shooter button, for a second and a half that calls us, as well as sends out in-app alerts texts, emails and a blaring alarm you can't miss on all those devices that are registered," said Brandon Wallace, Director of Athens-Limestone County 911.

Wallace says this easy app has been well worth the money.

And has already paid off.

