Officials respond to 'SHS threat' nationwide

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Sparkman High school officials tell us a post was made to social media concerning a potential threat to an “SHS.”

Law Enforcement investigated and determined the post was in reference to an SHS in another state. 

Officials have worked with the administration at Sparkman 9 and Sparkman High School and determined there is no threat to either school. 

