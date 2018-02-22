Officials respond to 'SHS threat' nationwide

Sparkman High school officials tell us a post was made to social media concerning a potential threat to an “SHS.”

Law Enforcement investigated and determined the post was in reference to an SHS in another state.

Officials have worked with the administration at Sparkman 9 and Sparkman High School and determined there is no threat to either school.

