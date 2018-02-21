Verizon closing Huntsville call center building

Some Verizon employees in Huntsville will be working from home instead of the office in the coming months.

Verizon is closing its call center in Huntsville. Verizon spokeswoman Carolyn Schamberger said the center will transition to a 100 percent home-based model. That means people who want to stay with the company will get the opportunity to retrain and work from home.

Schamberger said they will provide most pf the equipment and supplies needed to participate in the home-based program, as well as a stipend of $65 per month for internet access. Employees will provide the home office and internet.

The current call center building will close. It is located on Quality Circle in Research Park.

Schamberger said no jobs will be lost.

