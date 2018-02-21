Student arrested in Madison school threat

High-temperature records are on the line again today even with mostly cloudy to overcast skies, temps should easily make it into the middle to upper 70s.More >>
Alabama A&M University announced the death of longtime educator and administrator Dr. Virginia Caples.More >>
Madison police have made an arrest in a school threat.More >>
Madison police are asking the public's help in finding a runaway teen.More >>
Authorities are investigating a shooting threat directed at Buckhorn High School.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
A Lubbock woman has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the sexual assault of an underage family member. The woman's husband has still not been to trial for his charges associated with the crime. ?CAUTION: This article contains graphic information that may not be suitable for some readers.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
The woman escaped when her attacker was scared off by another customer. Police are now attempting to ID the man.More >>
Jennifer Lawrence appeared a sleeveless Versace gown next to her bundled up male co-stars.More >>
An 8-year-old Ohio boy who had an unloaded gun in his backpack has told police he brought the weapon to his elementary school because he thought another student was going to hurt him.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
