Student arrested in Madison school threat

Madison police have made an arrest in a school threat.

On Monday, police received a tip on its Text To Protect Tip Line regarding a possible threat against Bob Jones High School.

Madison police officers, detectives, and school resource officers investigated the tip and identified a juvenile suspect. The student was arrested Tuesday and charged with making terrorist threats.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, no further information was released.

The number for Text To Protect is 256-604-2345. Students are encouraged to use the confidential tip line to report threats or suspicious activities.

This was second known threat toward an area school this week. A shooting threat at Buckhorn High School was made Tuesday. Read that story here.

Also on Wednesday, students in Madison County and Albertville were caught with guns in their vehicles.

