Crime Stoppers: Wallet theft leads to shopping spree

Huntsville police are searching for a thief in this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers.

The crime occurred on Jan. 7 in the 4000 block of University Drive. Police say a man entered the victim’s truck and took his wallet containing cash and credit cards. Shortly after, the credit cards were used at various locations around town.

Surveillance video from Walmart shows the offender leaving after using the stolen credit card. He was seen wearing a black hoodie with the letters “WKU” across it. The same offender is in other videos using the stolen cards.

If you know this person, please call Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. You will remain anonymous and your call could earn you a reward of up to $1,000.

