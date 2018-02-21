Madison police searching for runaway teen

High-temperature records are on the line again today even with mostly cloudy to overcast skies, temps should easily make it into the middle to upper 70s.More >>
Alabama A&M University announced the death of longtime educator and administrator Dr. Virginia Caples.More >>
Madison police are asking the public's help in finding a runaway teen.More >>
Authorities are investigating a shooting threat directed at Buckhorn High School.More >>
A family is Lawrence County is coping with the loss of a 4-year-old child following a tragic chain of events inside their home.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley got an ice-cold response after throwing shade on curling.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
At his funeral, the 15-year-old also received medals for heroism from the U.S. Army, and his coffin was draped with an American flag.More >>
Drinking two glasses of alcohol per day could reduce the chances of dying prematurely by 18 percent, compared to only 11 percent for daily physical activity.More >>
A massage parlor owner was arrested and charged with trafficking of persons on Tuesday.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
The woman escaped when her attacker was scared off by another customer. Police are now attempting to ID the man.More >>
