Madison police searching for runaway teen

Madison police are asking the public's help in finding a runaway teen.

Police are searching for 15-year-old Victoria Postlewait. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 117 pounds. She was last seen leaving her home wearing gray sweatpants, gray tennis shoes, and unknown shirt color.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 256-772-5689 or call dispatch after hours at 256-722-7190

