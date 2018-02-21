Madison police locate runaway teen - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Madison police locate runaway teen

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Victoria Postlewait (Source: Madison Police Department) Victoria Postlewait (Source: Madison Police Department)
MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

Madison police have found a teenager who ran away from home.

Police were searching for 15-year-old Victoria Postlewait. The Madison Police Department sent a media alert on Wednesday.

On Thursday, police said she returned home.

