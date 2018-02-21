Madison Co. High student removed from school after gun found in vehicle

A Madison County High School student was removed from school Wednesday morning after a gun was found in the student's vehicle.

Tim Hall, the spokesperson for Madison County Schools tells us on Wednesday morning a parent contacted Madison County School System via email to report a student might have brought a gun to the Madison County High School.

The resource officers and school administrators immediately brought the student in for questioning.

School officials tell us the parent contacted the school system about his child and the school resource officers responded immediately. Officials also say the student confirmed there was a .22 rifle in his vehicle. School resource officers did confiscate the weapon and the student was removed from school

The Madison County School system will now work this situation alongside the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

School officials also say there was never a threat to Madison County High School.

