Albertville High student arrested after gun found in locked vehicle at school

Albertville police say an 11th-grade male juvenile was arrested at Albertville High School on Tuesday, February 20 for having a pistol inside a locked vehicle while on school property.

The student was arrested by school resource officers at the school and has been charged with persons forbidden to possess a pistol and carrying a pistol without a license.

The juvenile was transported to Coosa Valley Juvenile Detention Center and is scheduled for a hearing in Marshall County Juvenile Court Wednesday.

Investigators tell us that there is or was no intent to do any type of harm with the firearm, however, situations such as this are taken very seriously and will be treated as such.

