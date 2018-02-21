Albertville High student arrested after gun found in locked vehicle at school

High-temperature records are on the line again today even with mostly cloudy to overcast skies, temps should easily make it into the middle to upper 70s.More >>
Alabama A&M University announced the death of longtime educator and administrator Dr. Virginia Caples.More >>
A Madison County High School student was removed from school Wednesday morning after a gun was found in the student's vehicle.More >>
A family is Lawrence County is coping with the loss of a 4-year-old child following a tragic chain of events inside their home.More >>
Jurors are about to begin weighing testimony and evidence in the Lawrence County trial for the former animal shelter director.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley got an ice-cold response after throwing shade on curling.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
The woman escaped when her attacker was scared off by another customer. Police are now attempting to ID the man.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
