Threat made to Buckhorn High School

Authorities are investigating a shooting threat directed at Buckhorn High School.

The school system put a notice about it on social media Tuesday night. They said there was a potential threat for Wednesday but did not elaborate on it.

School officials said the administration and local law enforcement have taken precautions to address the issue.

Attempts to reach a spokesperson Tuesday night were not successful.

