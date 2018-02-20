Threat made to Buckhorn High School

First Alert for the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday. We are watching a risk for some strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning.More >>
First Alert for the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday. We are watching a risk for some strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning.More >>
Alabama A&M University announced the death of longtime educator and administrator Dr. Virginia Caples.More >>
Alabama A&M University announced the death of longtime educator and administrator Dr. Virginia Caples.More >>
Authorities are investigating a shooting threat directed at Buckhorn High School.More >>
Authorities are investigating a shooting threat directed at Buckhorn High School.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested two men in connection to Wednesday's homicide investigation.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested two men in connection to Wednesday's homicide investigation.More >>
Former NASA administrator Mike Griffin is now the undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.More >>
Former NASA administrator Mike Griffin is now the undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
A woman is facing three counts of animal cruelty after the dog warden said officials discovered four dead animals, including a decapitated dog, at her home.More >>
A woman is facing three counts of animal cruelty after the dog warden said officials discovered four dead animals, including a decapitated dog, at her home.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>